India's Job Market Booms Under NDA: A Decade of Growth

The Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a significant increase in employment in India, growing by 36% from 2014-15 to 2023-24. The data highlights improvements in job creation during the NDA government compared to the UPA era. Key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services saw substantial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:50 IST
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that employment in India surged by 36% to 64.33 crore in the 2023-24 period from 47.15 crore in 2014-15, marking significant job creation under the NDA's tenure.

In discussions with the media, Mandaviya highlighted that employment growth during the UPA period, from 2004 to 2014, was a mere 7%, with only 2.9 crore additional jobs created compared to the 17.19 crore jobs under the Modi government from 2014-2024.

Furthermore, employment grew impressively in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and services, with declines in unemployment rates and growth in both WPR and LFPR. Significant youth engagement in formal jobs was also reported, with over 4.7 crore joining the EPFO in the past seven years.

