Indian Rupee Faces 2025 Challenges Amid Global Economic Shifts

The Indian Rupee is projected to experience minor depreciation in 2025, mainly due to volatile Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) flows and a potentially stronger U.S. dollar, according to a report by the Bank of Baroda. While the currency depreciated by 2.8% in 2024, it still outperformed its peers, with the Reserve Bank of India actively intervening in the forex market to stabilize fluctuations.

India's foreign exchange reserves, as of December 2024, stand at USD 644.3 billion, reflecting stable current account dynamics and lower oil prices, which have been supportive of the rupee. Recent slight corrections in equity markets are viewed optimistically by analysts who expect a recovery in early 2025, driven by increased rural spending and government expenditures.

This economic recovery is anticipated to provide strong momentum for markets, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 already showing impressive growth in 2024. The Sensex surpassed the 85,500 mark, denoting robust investor confidence. Top-performing sectors include real estate, consumer durables, and IT, driving substantial returns for investors.

Globally, major equity indices closed 2024 positively, with broad market rallies. In the U.S., the S&P 500 and Dow Jones registered double-digit gains, although policy uncertainty under President-elect Trump introduces potential risks.

The bond market outlook for 2025 is uncertain, influenced by possible inflationary pressures from the new U.S. administration's policies. U.S. treasury yields concluded 2024 with an increase, indicating persistent inflation risks. Despite mixed economic signals, the Federal Reserve's cautious stance, with anticipated rate cuts, reflects ongoing concerns about economic stability.

The Indian government emphasizes fiscal prudence, aiming for a fiscal deficit target of 4.9% of GDP and a gross borrowing target of Rs 14 trillion for FY25. The RBI, after holding rates steady at 6.5% since February 2023, might consider a rate cut at the February 2025 policy meeting.

