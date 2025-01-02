Supreme Power Equipment Wins Rs 3.63 Cr Order from TRANTRANSCO

Supreme Power Equipment Limited, identified on the NSE by the code SUPREMEPWR, has announced a significant new order amounting to Rs 3.63 crore from TRANTRANSCO, a key entity in the power transmission domain.

This prestigious contract involves the production, supply, and installation of power transformers. It serves not only as a hallmark achievement in the company's ongoing growth in the energy sector but also solidifies its capacity to fulfill the rising demand for advanced power infrastructure solutions across India. The undertaking is expected to be accomplished in about three months, aligning with Supreme's strategic pursuits to bolster market presence and diversify its offerings in the power industry, potentially steering towards continued prosperity.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited, remarked on expanding their influence in the power transmission arena. This achievement testifies to their proficiency in providing superior products and services to meet the expanding energy sector needs. It's anticipated to fortify ties with TRANTRANSCO and fuel revenue in the ensuing months, broadening their brand reputation for quality in the power industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)