Left Menu

Extended Probes into South Korea's Deadly Aviation Tragedy

South Korea's transport ministry has extended inspections of Boeing 737-800 jets following a fatal crash involving Jeju Air. The inspections focus on maintenance, engines and landing gear. As investigators seek answers, GE is participating in the probe, and safety measures are being discussed with airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:30 IST
Extended Probes into South Korea's Deadly Aviation Tragedy

In a move to ensure aviation safety, South Korea's transport ministry has extended the special inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines. The action follows a tragic crash of a Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead, marking the deadliest aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

The inspections, initially set to conclude by Friday, have been prolonged until January 10 to perform additional thorough checks. These include verifying the maintenance time and the availability of repair parts. The crash investigation centers on engines made by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran, as officials scrutinize the operational integrity of the jet involved in the disaster.

South Korea has initiated a comprehensive probe, including analysis of the flight data recorder and mobile phones from the crash. Amidst these efforts, aviation safety remains a key focus, as the transport ministry and airline executives strategize on preventive measures to avoid such catastrophes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025