Extended Probes into South Korea's Deadly Aviation Tragedy

In a move to ensure aviation safety, South Korea's transport ministry has extended the special inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines. The action follows a tragic crash of a Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead, marking the deadliest aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

The inspections, initially set to conclude by Friday, have been prolonged until January 10 to perform additional thorough checks. These include verifying the maintenance time and the availability of repair parts. The crash investigation centers on engines made by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran, as officials scrutinize the operational integrity of the jet involved in the disaster.

South Korea has initiated a comprehensive probe, including analysis of the flight data recorder and mobile phones from the crash. Amidst these efforts, aviation safety remains a key focus, as the transport ministry and airline executives strategize on preventive measures to avoid such catastrophes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)