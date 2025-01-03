Asian Markets Lift as Wall Street Wobbles Amid Trade and Tech Concerns
Asian markets showed gains on Friday even as US stock indexes fell, reflecting some apprehension over U.S. economic policies and tech industry valuations. Japan's markets were closed, while Hong Kong and South Korean markets saw notable activity. Meanwhile, China added U.S. entities to its export control list.
Asian markets ended the week on a high note, despite continuing concerns reflected in the slipping U.S. stock indexes. This trend highlights the apprehensions affecting Wall Street as uncertainties from the end of the previous year spill into 2025.
The dollar maintained its steadiness against the yen, showing a slight dip. Meanwhile, Hong Kong markets rebounded, while South Korea's Kospi index surged, riding on the performance of tech giants amidst domestic political tensions.
China's decision to place 28 U.S. companies on its export control list accentuated the international economic tensions, as questions linger about impending U.S. policy shifts under President-elect Trump. Technological stocks remain in the spotlight, with market participants keenly observing AI-driven advances and their impact on stock valuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
