India Gears Up for Global Startup Leadership with DPIIT-SPF Partnership

The DPIIT has entered into a strategic alliance with the Startup Policy Forum to position India as a global innovation hub. Highlighting this collaboration is the SPF Startup Baithak event, aiming to foster partnerships, showcase innovations, and connect global investors with India's startup ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:27 IST
(L-R) Avantika Gode, SPF; Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Startup India; Shweta Rajpal Kohli, SPF; Sanjiv Singh, DPIIT & Aprajita Saini, Invest India. Image Credit: ANI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry has forged a monumental partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a leading industry body. This collaboration seeks to transform India into a global epicenter of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The partnership's centerpiece is the SPF Startup Baithak, slated for January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, aligning with National Startup Week. This event is a crucial step in fostering collaborations between DPIIT and SPF, presenting innovative breakthroughs, and unveiling new initiatives.

DPIIT and SPF plan to develop programs that bridge global investors with India's dynamic startup landscape. Sanjiv, DPIIT's Joint Secretary, emphasized the commitment to nurturing a thriving startup climate. Shweta Rajpal Kohli of SPF highlighted the shared vision aimed at placing India on the international innovation radar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

