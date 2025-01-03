India Gears Up for Global Startup Leadership with DPIIT-SPF Partnership

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry has forged a monumental partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a leading industry body. This collaboration seeks to transform India into a global epicenter of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The partnership's centerpiece is the SPF Startup Baithak, slated for January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, aligning with National Startup Week. This event is a crucial step in fostering collaborations between DPIIT and SPF, presenting innovative breakthroughs, and unveiling new initiatives.

DPIIT and SPF plan to develop programs that bridge global investors with India's dynamic startup landscape. Sanjiv, DPIIT's Joint Secretary, emphasized the commitment to nurturing a thriving startup climate. Shweta Rajpal Kohli of SPF highlighted the shared vision aimed at placing India on the international innovation radar.

