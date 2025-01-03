Left Menu

Sangam Hotels' Golden Expansion in Tamil Nadu

Sangam Hotels, celebrating its 50th anniversary, plans a Rs 400 crore expansion in Tamil Nadu. The hospitality service aims to increase its room inventory over the next four to five years, focusing on areas like Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, and acquiring beachfront land in Rameswaram for resort development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:32 IST
Sangam Hotels, officially known as Sangu Chakra Hotels Pvt Ltd, is set on a major expansion plan within Tamil Nadu, marking its 50th anniversary in the hospitality industry. The family-run business announced an investment of Rs 400 crore to boost its room inventory across the state over the next four to five years.

The company, with a presence in Thanjavur, Madurai, and Karaikudi, plans to extend its operations by reinforcing its foothold in Chennai and inaugurating a new property in Tiruchirappalli. Additionally, they've secured 30 acres of beachfront land in Rameswaram for future resort development.

V Vasudevan, Managing Director, highlighted the investment as a part of their strategic growth vision, aimed at enhancing market presence. As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the company expressed gratitude to its longstanding guests and contributors, acknowledging their roles in upholding the firm's core values and commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

