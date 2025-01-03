Airline Suspensions Highlight Middle East Tensions

International airlines have been prompted to suspend flight operations in response to escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Major carriers such as AEGEAN Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Delta Air Lines have paused services to critical destinations including Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing heightened security concerns.

AEGEAN Airlines has halted flights to Beirut until the end of March, while Air France-KLM has extended its suspension of flights to the region until the end of the first quarter of 2025. Similarly, Delta Air Lines announced that flights between New York and Tel Aviv will remain suspended through March 2025.

The cancellations and suspensions underscore the travel disruptions faced by the aviation industry due to geopolitical instability. With international airlines maintaining cautious stances, the resumption of regular flight schedules in affected areas remains uncertain amid ongoing tensions.

