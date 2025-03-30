Gudi Padwa Parade: Thane's Cultural Extravaganza Impresses International Delegates
Thousands celebrated Gudi Padwa in Thane with the 'Nav Varsh Swagat Yatra,' led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The event showcased cultural vibrancy, attracting international interest for potential investments in Maharashtra.
This Sunday, Thane was abuzz with cultural festivities as thousands participated in the 'Nav Varsh Swagat Yatra' to celebrate Gudi Padwa. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with other dignitaries, led the procession, carrying the ceremonial palanquin.
Kicking off at 7 am from the historic Kopineshwar Temple, the yatra wound through the city streets for over three hours. Participants donned traditional attire, accompanied by music troupes, decorated trucks, and theme-based vehicles, creating an atmosphere of vibrant cultural expression.
Shinde highlighted the presence of a US delegation witnessing the event's 25th anniversary. The delegation expressed admiration for Thane's cultural vibrancy and planned investments in Maharashtra, emphasizing the state's economic potential and cultural significance.
