Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 13 Injured Amid Low Visibility

A collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in three deaths and 13 injuries due to dense fog and low visibility. The incident occurred on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 03-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 20:50 IST
Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 13 Injured Amid Low Visibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Palamu district claimed the lives of three individuals and left 13 others injured on Friday morning. The incident involved a collision between a bus and a truck on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road.

Police stated that dense fog and low visibility were primary factors in the crash, located 30 km from Medininagar. The truck driver perished instantly, while two bus passengers later died from their injuries.

The wounded were taken to nearby medical facilities, with some critically injured admitted to Tumbagada Hospital. Authorities identified the deceased as Riyasat Mian, Shashi Pandey, and Pushpendra Kumar. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025