Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: 3 Dead, 13 Injured Amid Low Visibility

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Palamu district claimed the lives of three individuals and left 13 others injured on Friday morning. The incident involved a collision between a bus and a truck on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road.

Police stated that dense fog and low visibility were primary factors in the crash, located 30 km from Medininagar. The truck driver perished instantly, while two bus passengers later died from their injuries.

The wounded were taken to nearby medical facilities, with some critically injured admitted to Tumbagada Hospital. Authorities identified the deceased as Riyasat Mian, Shashi Pandey, and Pushpendra Kumar. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)