Foggy Frenzy: 400+ Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport

More than 400 flights faced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning, as dense fog engulfed the national capital, reducing visibility to zero in several areas.

The low visibility led to the implementation of special procedures to ensure safety, with no flight diversions reported, according to official sources.

While flight operations remained ongoing, Delhi International Airport Ltd advised passengers to check with airlines for real-time updates, emphasizing that only CAT III compliant aircraft could operate in such conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)