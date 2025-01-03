Foggy Frenzy: 400+ Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport
Over 400 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to dense fog causing zero visibility on Friday morning. Despite low visibility procedures in place, no diversions occurred. Flight operations continued with CAT III compliance facilitating low-visibility takeoffs and landings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 400 flights faced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning, as dense fog engulfed the national capital, reducing visibility to zero in several areas.
The low visibility led to the implementation of special procedures to ensure safety, with no flight diversions reported, according to official sources.
While flight operations remained ongoing, Delhi International Airport Ltd advised passengers to check with airlines for real-time updates, emphasizing that only CAT III compliant aircraft could operate in such conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Braces for Weather Turmoil as Depression Looms
Rajasthan's Chilling Embrace: Fog, Rain, and Cold Waves
Himachal Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Warnings and Snow Forecast
Delhi's homeless seek shelter as cold weather continues; light rain brings brief respite from pollution
Cold weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana