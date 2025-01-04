Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Flights at Delhi Airport

Dense fog at Delhi Airport led to the diversion of fifteen flights and delays in several others, impacting operations for the second consecutive day. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India halted arrivals and departures due to low visibility, affecting numerous passengers.

Delhi Airport faced significant disruptions as dense fog caused low visibility, leading to the diversion of fifteen flights early Saturday morning. For the second day, operations were impacted, with airlines such as IndiGo temporarily halting flights.

Between 12.15 am and 1.30 am, visibility limitations forced the diversion of several flights. Airlines urged passengers to reach out for the latest flight updates, as CAT III compliant flights were also affected.

The continued fog from Friday, which had delayed over 400 flights, was still affecting Delhi and northern India, highlighting challenges faced by passengers and airlines in dealing with adverse weather conditions.

