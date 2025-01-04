Left Menu

Anant Ambani's Vision for Jamnagar: Bridging Legacy with Future

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, expresses his ambitions for Jamnagar, inspired by the legacy of Mukesh and Dhirubhai Ambani. Celebrating 25 years of the Reliance refinery, he commits to enhancing Jamnagar's prestige and emphasizes animal conservation, advocating for the welfare of both wildlife and human communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:50 IST
Anant Ambani's Vision for Jamnagar: Bridging Legacy with Future
Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (Photo/Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, articulated his vision for Jamnagar's future as India's iconic refinery marks its 25th anniversary. During a commemorative event in Jamnagar, Ambani expressed his aspirations for the city, showcasing his dedication to upholding the dreams of his father and grandfather, Mukesh and Dhirubhai Ambani.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone, Ambani confidently projected, "I firmly believe that 25 years from now, as India celebrates its centenary of independence, we will elevate Jamnagar's prestige to unprecedented heights." He called to mind Dhirubhai Ambani's vision of a world-class refinery, realized by Mukesh Ambani during his father's lifetime.

On this landmark day, he reaffirmed his commitment to fulfill every vision for Jamnagar, vowing to translate these aspirations into tangible achievements. In addition to his business commitments, Anant Ambani passionately spoke about his affection for animals, a value inspired by his mother, Nita Ambani. He underscored the contributions of "Vantaar," a substantial wildlife rescue center established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, as a testament to the company's 'We Care' ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025