Medicamen Organics Expands Horizons with Subsidiary Grande Etoile

Medicamen Organics Limited initiates a new chapter with the introduction of Grande Etoile Pharmaceuticals Limited, aiming to strengthen its presence in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry through strategic distribution and export of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and wellness products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its standing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Medicamen Organics Limited has inaugurated a new subsidiary, Grande Etoile Pharmaceuticals Limited. This development is part of the company's broader strategy for diversification and expansion into evolving markets.

Grande Etoile Pharmaceuticals Limited, a public limited company based in India, comes with an initial authorised capital of Rs 1 Cr and a paid-up share capital of Rs 50 Lakh. Medicamen Organics Limited holds a 50.92% stake, while other investors own 49.08%. The new subsidiary focuses on the distribution and export of medicines, antibiotics, vaccines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

Bal Kishan Gupta, Managing Director of Medicamen Organics, heralds this initiative as critical to fulfilling the burgeoning demand for quality healthcare products while enhancing the company's financial performance and market reach. This move aims to promote brand innovation and establish a more significant international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

