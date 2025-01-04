Medicamen Organics Expands Horizons with Subsidiary Grande Etoile

In a strategic move to bolster its standing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Medicamen Organics Limited has inaugurated a new subsidiary, Grande Etoile Pharmaceuticals Limited. This development is part of the company's broader strategy for diversification and expansion into evolving markets.

Grande Etoile Pharmaceuticals Limited, a public limited company based in India, comes with an initial authorised capital of Rs 1 Cr and a paid-up share capital of Rs 50 Lakh. Medicamen Organics Limited holds a 50.92% stake, while other investors own 49.08%. The new subsidiary focuses on the distribution and export of medicines, antibiotics, vaccines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

Bal Kishan Gupta, Managing Director of Medicamen Organics, heralds this initiative as critical to fulfilling the burgeoning demand for quality healthcare products while enhancing the company's financial performance and market reach. This move aims to promote brand innovation and establish a more significant international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)