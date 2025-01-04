Honda's Surge: 32% Growth in Motorcycle Wholesales

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a remarkable 32% growth in total wholesales for the year 2024, reaching 58,01,498 units over the previous year—a notable achievement in the automotive sector.

Breaking down the figures, HMSI's domestic sales accounted for 52,92,976 units, while exports contributed 5,08,522 units. This solidifies the company's strong performance and market demand.

The sales momentum continued into the last reported month, with HMSI achieving total sales of 3,08,083 units, comprising 2,70,919 units sold domestically and 37,164 units exported, showcasing continued consumer confidence and brand strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)