Fog Chaos: Flights Diverted and Delayed at Delhi Airport

Dense fog caused chaos at Delhi Airport, leading to the diversion of 19 flights and delaying over 200 more. Operations have gradually returned to normal. CAT III-compliant flights were less affected, but non-compliant ones faced disruptions. Passengers are advised to check for updates from their airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:20 IST
Fog Chaos: Flights Diverted and Delayed at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Dense fog wreaked havoc on flight operations at Delhi Airport early Saturday morning, leading to the diversion of 19 flights and delaying over 200 more. The disruptions continued for the second consecutive day as low visibility conditions persisted.

IndiGo, the country's largest carrier, temporarily halted both arrivals and departures. 13 domestic, four international, and two non-scheduled flights were rerouted between 12:15 am and 1:30 am due to reduced visibility. Operations have since resumed normalcy, according to official reports.

DIAL, the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, assured passengers via social media that aircraft compliant with CAT III technology, which allows operation in low visibility, were minimally affected. However, the airport advised passengers to remain in contact with their airlines for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

