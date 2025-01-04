Delhi Metro Expansion: New Corridors Set to Boost Connectivity
Delhi Metro is set to expand with new corridors from Rithala to Kundli and an extension of the Magenta Line. The project, jointly funded by multiple states, aims to enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and drive economic growth in Delhi and nearby regions.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the groundbreaking of a new Delhi Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli scheduled for Sunday. Additionally, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, aims to bolster transport connectivity across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The Delhi government has invested Rs 1,260 crore into the RRTS project, which is a collaborative funding effort among multiple state governments. An extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park will also proceed, improving access within West Delhi.
This project not only addresses regional connectivity and traffic congestion, but it also contributes significantly to the economic development of Delhi and its adjacent states. The prioritized corridors include Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Meerut, marking a significant transit enhancement in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
