Fog-Induced Tragedy: Two Dead in Mathura Accidents

In a grim sequence of events in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported the death of two individuals attributed to fog-induced accidents, with one other person sustaining injuries.

The first incident occurred when an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway struck a pedestrian, leaving him unrecognizable. The driver fled the scene as police commenced investigations to establish the victim's identity, which remains unknown. SP (Rural) Trigun Bishen confirmed the body has been dispatched for post-mortem investigations.

The second tragic event unfolded on the same foggy morning at NH19 when a motorcycle collided with a truck atop a bridge. The dense fog brought visibility to near-zero conditions, severely complicating efforts to avoid accidents. RK Sharma, 42, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the injured passenger was rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the truck driver also fled, raising concerns about accountability in these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)