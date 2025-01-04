Left Menu

Fog-Induced Tragedy: Two Dead in Mathura Accidents

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, two people lost their lives and one was injured in separate road accidents attributed to dense fog. The incidents on the Yamuna Expressway and NH19 underscore the severe visibility challenges drivers face. Both vehicles involved managed to flee the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:58 IST
Fog-Induced Tragedy: Two Dead in Mathura Accidents
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim sequence of events in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported the death of two individuals attributed to fog-induced accidents, with one other person sustaining injuries.

The first incident occurred when an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway struck a pedestrian, leaving him unrecognizable. The driver fled the scene as police commenced investigations to establish the victim's identity, which remains unknown. SP (Rural) Trigun Bishen confirmed the body has been dispatched for post-mortem investigations.

The second tragic event unfolded on the same foggy morning at NH19 when a motorcycle collided with a truck atop a bridge. The dense fog brought visibility to near-zero conditions, severely complicating efforts to avoid accidents. RK Sharma, 42, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the injured passenger was rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the truck driver also fled, raising concerns about accountability in these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025