Tata's Vision: Revamping Air India and the Rise in Semiconductors

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has affirmed that the company is dedicated to elevating Air India to a top-tier global airline. At a NIT Trichy alumni event, Chandrasekaran highlighted Tata's commitment to excellent service and performance in transforming Air India, acquired in 2022 for Rs 18,000 crore.

Chandrasekaran humorously urged the audience to press aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus to expedite their deliveries. With a total order of 470 aircraft, including wide-body A350s and narrow-body A320s, he aims to enhance the flight experience for customers globally.

He also addressed the opportunities in the semiconductor industry, revealing Tata's $18 billion exposure. Chandrasekaran outlined a strategic vision for a leading semiconductor ecosystem by 2026, emphasizing governmental support and increased academic involvement for sectoral growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)