Tripura's Call for Enhanced Air Connectivity
Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury plans to meet Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R Naidu to discuss increasing flight services to Agartala. Currently, 14 flights are operational daily at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. The minister advocates for direct connections to major cities, while CISF strength at the airport has been increased for night operations.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, announced plans to meet with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R Naidu in New Delhi. The objective is to discuss enhancing flight services to Agartala, improving the region's connectivity.
Currently, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport sees 14 flights daily, ferrying around 400 passengers. Chowdhury is advocating for direct air links to major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.
In a recent development, the Centre has bolstered CISF personnel at the airport from 215 to 266 to facilitate night operations. Meanwhile, connectivity projects with Bangladesh face uncertainty due to the current geopolitical situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Transport
- Flights
- Agartala
- Aviation
- Connectivity
- CISF
- India
- Bangladesh
- Airport
ALSO READ
Kolkata Airport: A Century of Aviation Milestones
Centre spent Rs 81,000 crore for rail connectivity, Rs 41,000 crore for road network in northeast region: Amit Shah in Agartala.
Mizoram's Call for Connectivity: Bridging the Gap to Remote Villages
GST Council did not agree on bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) into Goods and Services Tax fold: FM.
States Hesitant to Include Aviation Fuel Under GST