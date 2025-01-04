Left Menu

Tripura's Call for Enhanced Air Connectivity

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury plans to meet Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R Naidu to discuss increasing flight services to Agartala. Currently, 14 flights are operational daily at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. The minister advocates for direct connections to major cities, while CISF strength at the airport has been increased for night operations.

Updated: 04-01-2025 18:46 IST
Tripura Transport Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, announced plans to meet with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R Naidu in New Delhi. The objective is to discuss enhancing flight services to Agartala, improving the region's connectivity.

Currently, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport sees 14 flights daily, ferrying around 400 passengers. Chowdhury is advocating for direct air links to major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

In a recent development, the Centre has bolstered CISF personnel at the airport from 215 to 266 to facilitate night operations. Meanwhile, connectivity projects with Bangladesh face uncertainty due to the current geopolitical situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

