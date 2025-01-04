Modi's Virtual Drive: Modernizing India's Railways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually lay the foundation for the new Rayagada railway division in Odisha, along with other railway projects. The initiative, worth Rs 107 crore, aims to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth in the tribal belt of south Odisha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the foundation of the new Rayagada railway division of the East Coast Railway zone in Odisha, alongside several key railway infrastructural projects, according to an official release.
The inauguration will also include the unveiling of the new Jammu railway division and the Charlapalli terminal station in Hyderabad, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attending the event in Jammu.
Valued at Rs 107 crore, the Rayagada railway division project introduces vital improvements for the region's railway infrastructure, focusing on connectivity, transportation, and economic development, particularly in southern Odisha's tribal areas. The initiative is expected to generate significant employment in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
