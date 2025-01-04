Left Menu

Modi's Virtual Drive: Modernizing India's Railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually lay the foundation for the new Rayagada railway division in Odisha, along with other railway projects. The initiative, worth Rs 107 crore, aims to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth in the tribal belt of south Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:25 IST
Modi's Virtual Drive: Modernizing India's Railways
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the foundation of the new Rayagada railway division of the East Coast Railway zone in Odisha, alongside several key railway infrastructural projects, according to an official release.

The inauguration will also include the unveiling of the new Jammu railway division and the Charlapalli terminal station in Hyderabad, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attending the event in Jammu.

Valued at Rs 107 crore, the Rayagada railway division project introduces vital improvements for the region's railway infrastructure, focusing on connectivity, transportation, and economic development, particularly in southern Odisha's tribal areas. The initiative is expected to generate significant employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025