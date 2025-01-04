Tragedy on the Expressway: Bus-Truck Collision Claims Life

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when a bus collided with a truck improperly parked amid dense fog, leading to the death of the bus driver and injuring four passengers. The crash took place near Kalinger toll plaza late Friday night.

The bus, operated by Maharani Travels, was en route from Jaipur to Delhi with over 30 passengers on board. Police identified the deceased driver as Subhash Singh Shekhawat of Rajasthan. Complaints revealed the truck was parked without proper signals, contributing to the accident.

An FIR was lodged against the truck driver, charging him with negligence. Law enforcement authorities have initiated actions, promising an imminent arrest as they investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)