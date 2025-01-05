Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives

Three Indian Coast Guard crew members died when their helicopter crashed and caught fire at Gujarat's Porbandar airport. The incident occurred during a landing attempt. Emergency services controlled the blaze, but all crew members succumbed to their injuries. A similar crash occurred at the same location four months prior.

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives
A tragic incident unfolded as an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar, Gujarat. The Advanced Light Helicopter was returning from a routine mission when it met with disaster.

Upon trying to land, the chopper crashed near the runway, igniting a fire subsequently brought under control by emergency services.

Three crew members, who were onboard, were critically injured and later succumbed to their grievous injuries at a local hospital. This incident follows another fatal crash at the same location four months ago.

