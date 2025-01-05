Tragedy Strikes: Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives

A tragic incident unfolded as an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar, Gujarat. The Advanced Light Helicopter was returning from a routine mission when it met with disaster.

Upon trying to land, the chopper crashed near the runway, igniting a fire subsequently brought under control by emergency services.

Three crew members, who were onboard, were critically injured and later succumbed to their grievous injuries at a local hospital. This incident follows another fatal crash at the same location four months ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)