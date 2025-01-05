India Aims for $2 Trillion Export Milestone by 2030

The Indian government is actively pursuing strategic measures to significantly ramp up the nation's export volumes, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced. Aiming for an ambitious $2 trillion target by 2030, the endeavor involves addressing key challenges faced by exporters.

"Exports of both goods and services remain strong despite global economic turbulence," Goyal noted. The minister expressed confidence that proactive government support, especially from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would facilitate these aspirations.

Goyal acknowledged concerns around high interest rates and reduced export credit. He reassured that comprehensive solutions are being formulated in partnership with financial stakeholders to mitigate these hindrances and promote sectoral growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)