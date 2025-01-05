Tragedy on the Highway: A Fatal Skid on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route

A tragic accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as a couple lost their lives and two others sustained injuries. The car skidded off the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, plunging into a valley near the Dhanivari area.

The incident took place around 2 pm, involving travelers returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu. The victims, a couple in their 60s, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two injured, reportedly a man and his wife, were swiftly transported to a hospital in Kasa. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)