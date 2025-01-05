Tragedy on the Highway: A Fatal Skid on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route
A fatal accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, resulting in the deaths of a couple and injuries to two others. The vehicle skidded and plunged into a valley as the occupants were returning from the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as a couple lost their lives and two others sustained injuries. The car skidded off the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, plunging into a valley near the Dhanivari area.
The incident took place around 2 pm, involving travelers returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu. The victims, a couple in their 60s, were pronounced dead on the scene.
The two injured, reportedly a man and his wife, were swiftly transported to a hospital in Kasa. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- highway
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad
- Palghar
- district
- Mahalakshmi
- temple
- Dahanu
- vehicle
- injured
Advertisement