Tragedy on the Highway: A Fatal Skid on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route

A fatal accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, resulting in the deaths of a couple and injuries to two others. The vehicle skidded and plunged into a valley as the occupants were returning from the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu.

05-01-2025
A tragic accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as a couple lost their lives and two others sustained injuries. The car skidded off the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, plunging into a valley near the Dhanivari area.

The incident took place around 2 pm, involving travelers returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu. The victims, a couple in their 60s, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two injured, reportedly a man and his wife, were swiftly transported to a hospital in Kasa. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the accident.

