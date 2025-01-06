Macsen Labs Expands API Manufacturing with New Udaipur Facility

Macsen Labs Group has announced the beginning of construction for a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This project marks a significant step in expanding Macsen's production capabilities to meet growing demands in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be five times larger than the current infrastructure at Macsen Drugs, spanning 25,000 square meters. With multiple API production blocks, it is designed to support scalability and efficiency, incorporating advanced manufacturing processes for various therapeutic applications.

The company plans to invest approximately INR 75 crore initially, including building multistorey API production blocks and a dedicated R&D center. Chairman and CEO Achal Agrawal highlighted this expansion as a long-term vision to enhance Macsen's global manufacturing footprint, with operations expected to commence by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)