Macsen Labs Expands API Manufacturing with New Udaipur Facility

Macsen Labs Group announces the commencement of a new API manufacturing facility in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The expansive site aims to boost production capabilities, featuring advanced technology and extensive R&D centers. An investment of INR 75 crore underscores their commitment to meeting international pharmaceutical demands by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:22 IST
Macsen Labs Group has announced the beginning of construction for a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This project marks a significant step in expanding Macsen's production capabilities to meet growing demands in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be five times larger than the current infrastructure at Macsen Drugs, spanning 25,000 square meters. With multiple API production blocks, it is designed to support scalability and efficiency, incorporating advanced manufacturing processes for various therapeutic applications.

The company plans to invest approximately INR 75 crore initially, including building multistorey API production blocks and a dedicated R&D center. Chairman and CEO Achal Agrawal highlighted this expansion as a long-term vision to enhance Macsen's global manufacturing footprint, with operations expected to commence by 2025.

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

