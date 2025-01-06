Manipur Highways: A Race Against Time
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called upon the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to expedite its ongoing highway projects in the state. A Raj Bhavan statement noted the Governor's insistence on completing the work within the designated timeline.
NHIDCL's Executive Director, M S Deval, met with Governor Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to discuss the progress of multiple highway projects underway across Manipur. Deval presented detailed data about the key obstacles currently impeding the projects.
The Governor listened attentively to Deval and stressed the necessity of accelerating the project timelines, highlighting that improved connectivity is crucial for the state's development.
