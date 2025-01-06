Left Menu

Manipur Highways: A Race Against Time

Manipur Governor urges NHIDCL to quicken the pace of highway projects to improve state connectivity. Executive Director M S Deval discusses current challenges and provides data on project execution during a meeting at Raj Bhavan, as the Governor emphasizes timely completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called upon the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to expedite its ongoing highway projects in the state. A Raj Bhavan statement noted the Governor's insistence on completing the work within the designated timeline.

NHIDCL's Executive Director, M S Deval, met with Governor Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to discuss the progress of multiple highway projects underway across Manipur. Deval presented detailed data about the key obstacles currently impeding the projects.

The Governor listened attentively to Deval and stressed the necessity of accelerating the project timelines, highlighting that improved connectivity is crucial for the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

