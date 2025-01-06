Sterling's Resurgence: Analyzing the Pound's Comeback

The pound firmed significantly on Monday, pulling away from an eight-month low reached last Thursday as investors reversed some moves initiated during thin holiday trading.

On Monday, Sterling hit a high of $1.2489 and ended the day up 0.37% at $1.247. This marked a recovery from last week's dip to $1.2353, the lowest since April, driven by a dollar rally fueled by expectations of robust U.S. growth and higher tariffs by 2025.

The pound's rise lacked a clear catalyst but coincided with the dollar's fall against currencies like the euro, Swiss franc, and Canadian dollar. According to Mizuho strategist Jordan Rochester, the UK markets face a quiet January until key economic reports later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)