Bengaluru Metro's Driverless Train: A Milestone in Urban Mobility

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd delivered the first driverless Made-in-India trainset to Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, marking a major advance in India's urban mobility. Manufactured in West Bengal, this automated train is a key step in India's push towards becoming a global leader in rail manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:46 IST
  • India

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd made headlines on Monday as it delivered its first driverless, Made-in-India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation for the Yellow Line. This marks a significant advance in the country's urban mobility initiatives.

The trainset, crafted with a stainless steel body, was developed at Titagarh's manufacturing facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal. The train will navigate an 18-km route connecting Electronics City with the broader Bengaluru metropolitan area.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, participated virtually in the ceremony, celebrating the addition to India's metro rail network, which now ranks third globally. He expressed ambitions for India to surpass the United States in metro rail extension within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

