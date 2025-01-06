The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes: Captain Devi Sharan's Final Flight

In an emotional farewell, Captain Devi Sharan concluded his illustrious career as a commercial pilot, marking the end of a 40-year journey in aviation. His last flight with Air India saw him travel from Melbourne to Delhi, bringing his career full circle.

Notably, Sharan served as the captain of the ill-fated IC814, the Indian Airlines flight hijacked in December 1999, a memory that leaves him with the regret of not saving passenger Rupin Katyal. Despite the somber recollections, Sharan's career is celebrated with fond memories and achievements.

Reflecting on his retirement, Sharan underscored the importance of consistency, patience, and hard work for future aviators, hinting at a quieter life ahead with plans for a long-awaited vacation.

(With inputs from agencies.)