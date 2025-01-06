Left Menu

The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes: Captain Devi Sharan's Final Flight

Captain Devi Sharan retires after a remarkable four-decade career as a commercial pilot, reflecting on the tragic IC814 hijacking incident and his lifelong passion for flying. Sharan expresses gratitude towards colleagues and passengers, and shares his plans for a well-deserved vacation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:54 IST
The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes: Captain Devi Sharan's Final Flight
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional farewell, Captain Devi Sharan concluded his illustrious career as a commercial pilot, marking the end of a 40-year journey in aviation. His last flight with Air India saw him travel from Melbourne to Delhi, bringing his career full circle.

Notably, Sharan served as the captain of the ill-fated IC814, the Indian Airlines flight hijacked in December 1999, a memory that leaves him with the regret of not saving passenger Rupin Katyal. Despite the somber recollections, Sharan's career is celebrated with fond memories and achievements.

Reflecting on his retirement, Sharan underscored the importance of consistency, patience, and hard work for future aviators, hinting at a quieter life ahead with plans for a long-awaited vacation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025