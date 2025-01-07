Left Menu

Major Business Moves Amid Regulatory Challenges

The Financial Times covers major business stories including Bet365 boss Denise Coates' reduced pay, Shawbrook's potential sale or IPO, HS1 railway's charge cuts, and legal action following Biden's block of a $15 billion steel deal.

Updated: 07-01-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:59 IST
Major Business Moves Amid Regulatory Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bet365 CEO Denise Coates experienced a significant pay reduction, with her earnings nearly halved to 150 million pounds last year, yet she remains one of the top earners in the UK.

Private equity owners of Shawbrook are contemplating a sale or taking the lender public in London. This move could be a rare positive indicator for the UK capital's stock market.

HS1 Ltd, managing Britain's high-speed rail link to the Channel Tunnel, faces demands to reduce charges for train operators like Eurostar. Meanwhile, Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel have legally challenged after President Biden blocked a $15 billion acquisition deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

