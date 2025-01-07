Left Menu

Microsoft Commits $3 Billion to Boost India's AI Future

Microsoft plans a $3 billion investment in India for AI and cloud infrastructure, introducing new data centers. By 2030, Microsoft will also train 10 million people in AI skills, as part of their ADVANTA(I)GE India program, supporting the nation's competitive edge in technology and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:13 IST
Microsoft Commits $3 Billion to Boost India's AI Future
Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella (Image: Microsoft). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at propelling India's technology landscape, Microsoft has announced a $3 billion investment in the country's cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years. Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella shared this development during the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru, focusing on establishing new data centers and driving AI innovation.

Alongside infrastructure advancements, Microsoft plans to train 10 million Indians in AI skills by 2030, strengthening its collaboration with India. This initiative, part of the ADVANTA(I)GE India program, seeks to bolster the nation's technological competitiveness by equipping the workforce with future-ready skills.

The commitment underscores Microsoft's intent to make India an AI-first nation, enhancing opportunities across various sectors. The expansion includes additional data center campuses, with a new region anticipated to go live by 2026. Microsoft's strategy addresses the burgeoning AI needs of India's startups and the research community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Satya Nadella to discuss technology's evolving role, highlighting AI as an indispensable skill for professionals. With over 30 years in India, Microsoft continues to act as a 'copilot,' integrating AI into diverse areas and preparing communities for an AI-driven future, according to Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025