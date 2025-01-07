Microsoft Commits $3 Billion to Boost India's AI Future

In a significant move aimed at propelling India's technology landscape, Microsoft has announced a $3 billion investment in the country's cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years. Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella shared this development during the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru, focusing on establishing new data centers and driving AI innovation.

Alongside infrastructure advancements, Microsoft plans to train 10 million Indians in AI skills by 2030, strengthening its collaboration with India. This initiative, part of the ADVANTA(I)GE India program, seeks to bolster the nation's technological competitiveness by equipping the workforce with future-ready skills.

The commitment underscores Microsoft's intent to make India an AI-first nation, enhancing opportunities across various sectors. The expansion includes additional data center campuses, with a new region anticipated to go live by 2026. Microsoft's strategy addresses the burgeoning AI needs of India's startups and the research community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Satya Nadella to discuss technology's evolving role, highlighting AI as an indispensable skill for professionals. With over 30 years in India, Microsoft continues to act as a 'copilot,' integrating AI into diverse areas and preparing communities for an AI-driven future, according to Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia.

