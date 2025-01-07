Inflation and Bond Yields: Euro Zone's Economic Tightrope

Euro area bond yields reached nearly two-month highs on Tuesday, coinciding with news that inflation increased in December. The euro zone's inflation rate rose to 2.4% from 2.2% in November, as reported by Eurostat, primarily due to rising energy costs and persistently high service prices.

This was anticipated by a Reuters poll of economists. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key indicator for the euro zone, increased by one basis point to 2.466%, nearing its highest in two months. Inflation expectations also grew among euro zone consumers in November, with German inflation rising faster than expected.

This week's inflation figures are the last before the European Central Bank's meeting on January 30. Although inflation has spiked, near-term expectations for rate cuts remain unchanged, with a single 25-bp rate cut priced in. Analysts predict more cautious ECB actions despite the euro zone's economic weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)