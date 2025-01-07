Left Menu

Inflation and Bond Yields: Euro Zone's Economic Tightrope

Euro area bond yields hover near two-month highs as inflation accelerates to 2.4% in December, driven by energy and services costs. The ECB faces challenges in stimulating growth amid high inflation and fragile economic conditions. Expectations for ECB rate cuts in 2024 could further complicate economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:53 IST
Euro area bond yields reached nearly two-month highs on Tuesday, coinciding with news that inflation increased in December. The euro zone's inflation rate rose to 2.4% from 2.2% in November, as reported by Eurostat, primarily due to rising energy costs and persistently high service prices.

This was anticipated by a Reuters poll of economists. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key indicator for the euro zone, increased by one basis point to 2.466%, nearing its highest in two months. Inflation expectations also grew among euro zone consumers in November, with German inflation rising faster than expected.

This week's inflation figures are the last before the European Central Bank's meeting on January 30. Although inflation has spiked, near-term expectations for rate cuts remain unchanged, with a single 25-bp rate cut priced in. Analysts predict more cautious ECB actions despite the euro zone's economic weaknesses.

