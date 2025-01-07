Left Menu

Revamping Rubber: Tyre Industry's Push for Quality and Growth

Tyre manufacturing companies are investing Rs 100 crore in the Northeast and West Bengal to improve rubber quality and production. As part of the INROAD project, this initiative aims to enhance skill development for growers and develop infrastructure, financially supported by ATMA members and implemented by the Rubber Board of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to boost rubber quality and production, tyre manufacturing companies are investing Rs 100 crore in the Northeast and parts of West Bengal, as announced by their association.

Arnab Banerjee, chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association, unveiled Project INROAD, a pioneering global initiative that sees direct industry involvement in rubber plantation development.

Backed by ATMA members such as Apollo, CEAT, JK, and MRF, and executed by the Rubber Board of India, the project has already overseen over 1,25,272 hectares of new plantations in the region within the last four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

