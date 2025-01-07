Maruti Suzuki Unveils 'e For Me' Electric Ecosystem Blueprint
Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil its 'e For Me' electric vehicle ecosystem blueprint at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show 2025 in New Delhi. This initiative aims to establish a seamless transition to electric mobility through a combination of innovative vehicles and an extensive charging infrastructure.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced plans to unveil a comprehensive blueprint for its electric vehicle ecosystem, dubbed 'e For Me', in 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.
The company revealed it is actively building an ecosystem to support the adoption of electric vehicles, focusing on creating hassle-free EV ownership by integrating cutting-edge technology and a robust charging infrastructure. This strategic move highlights Maruti Suzuki's commitment to pioneering electric mobility solutions tailored for Indian customers, underscored by its new e-VITARA model.
Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, stated that 'e For Me' marks a pivotal moment in India's shift to electric mobility, promoting a seamless transition for consumers. The 'e For Me' blueprint will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, featuring an array of lifestyle concept vehicles, including the eBorn SUV, e VITARA, highlighting Maruti Suzuki's dedication to sustainable and advanced mobility solutions.
