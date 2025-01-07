Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Unveils 'e For Me' Electric Ecosystem Blueprint

Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil its 'e For Me' electric vehicle ecosystem blueprint at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show 2025 in New Delhi. This initiative aims to establish a seamless transition to electric mobility through a combination of innovative vehicles and an extensive charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST
Maruti Suzuki Unveils 'e For Me' Electric Ecosystem Blueprint
Representative Image (Photo source: Maruti Suzuki). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced plans to unveil a comprehensive blueprint for its electric vehicle ecosystem, dubbed 'e For Me', in 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

The company revealed it is actively building an ecosystem to support the adoption of electric vehicles, focusing on creating hassle-free EV ownership by integrating cutting-edge technology and a robust charging infrastructure. This strategic move highlights Maruti Suzuki's commitment to pioneering electric mobility solutions tailored for Indian customers, underscored by its new e-VITARA model.

Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, stated that 'e For Me' marks a pivotal moment in India's shift to electric mobility, promoting a seamless transition for consumers. The 'e For Me' blueprint will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, featuring an array of lifestyle concept vehicles, including the eBorn SUV, e VITARA, highlighting Maruti Suzuki's dedication to sustainable and advanced mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025