Uncertainty Grips Stock Markets Amid Economic Resilience

Amid a volatile trading session, U.S. stock markets were gripped by uncertainty following a series of economic indicators that hinted at the robust health of the economy. Technology stocks led declines as reports of increasing job openings and robust service sector growth emerged, raising questions over the Federal Reserve's future policy moves.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, pressured by a surge in the 10-year Treasury yield, which climbed to its highest since May, placing further stress on tech-heavy stocks. Nvidia stood out by dropping significantly, while Tesla also faced a downgrade impact.

Despite this, energy stocks recorded gains in sync with rising crude prices. With the impending release of non-farm payroll data and Fed meeting minutes, investors remain cautious. The focus remains on potential economic implications as analysts ponder the effect of President-elect Trump's proposed tariff policies.

