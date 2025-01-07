Uncertainty Grips Stock Markets Amid Economic Resilience
Stock markets faced uncertainty as technology stocks fell, influenced by robust economic data and its potential impact on Federal Reserve's policy. The rise in job openings and service sector growth stalled early gains. Bond yields rose, pushing tech stocks lower, with notable declines in Nvidia and Tesla.
Amid a volatile trading session, U.S. stock markets were gripped by uncertainty following a series of economic indicators that hinted at the robust health of the economy. Technology stocks led declines as reports of increasing job openings and robust service sector growth emerged, raising questions over the Federal Reserve's future policy moves.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, pressured by a surge in the 10-year Treasury yield, which climbed to its highest since May, placing further stress on tech-heavy stocks. Nvidia stood out by dropping significantly, while Tesla also faced a downgrade impact.
Despite this, energy stocks recorded gains in sync with rising crude prices. With the impending release of non-farm payroll data and Fed meeting minutes, investors remain cautious. The focus remains on potential economic implications as analysts ponder the effect of President-elect Trump's proposed tariff policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile CEO Murder: Parallel State and Federal Legal Battles Unfold
Biden Commutes Federal Death Sentences Ahead of Trump's Inauguration
Rozgar Mela Empowers Reserved Categories with Government Jobs
Federal Tensions: Legal Battles Loom as Trump Targets Fed Officials
Wall Street Wavers Amid Federal Rate Concerns and Holiday Trading