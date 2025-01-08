Left Menu

L&T's Heavy Engineering Orders Surge to New Heights

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering division has achieved significant success in securing orders ranging from Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore both domestically and internationally, including projects in the USA, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and India, fueling further growth and diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:41 IST
L&T's Heavy Engineering Orders Surge to New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a series of substantial new orders for its heavy engineering division in the third quarter.

These contracts, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, mark significant growth both in domestic and international markets.

Notably, the division has secured crucial contracts for LNG equipment in the USA, a breakthrough project in Turkey, repeat customer orders in Saudi Arabia, and critical components for a client in Kuwait, alongside significant domestic projects in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025