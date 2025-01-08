L&T's Heavy Engineering Orders Surge to New Heights
Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering division has achieved significant success in securing orders ranging from Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore both domestically and internationally, including projects in the USA, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and India, fueling further growth and diversification.
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a series of substantial new orders for its heavy engineering division in the third quarter.
These contracts, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, mark significant growth both in domestic and international markets.
Notably, the division has secured crucial contracts for LNG equipment in the USA, a breakthrough project in Turkey, repeat customer orders in Saudi Arabia, and critical components for a client in Kuwait, alongside significant domestic projects in India.
