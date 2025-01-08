Left Menu

John Bright Joins ROX Hi-Tech as Executive VP, Boosting Global Growth Strategy

ROX Hi-Tech Limited appoints John Bright as Executive Vice President, bringing over 28 years of IT industry experience. Bright's leadership will focus on enhancing client delivery operations and expanding global reach, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to strengthen its market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:50 IST
ROX Hi-Tech Limited Onboards John Bright as Executive Vice President to Drive Global Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, ROX Hi-Tech Limited, a prominent IT solutions provider, has announced the appointment of John Bright as Executive Vice President. Effective immediately, Bright brings with him an impressive 28-year tenure in the IT industry, offering specialized skills in client delivery management, strategic alliances, and digital marketing.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bright has served in leading roles at global giants such as IBM, Wipro, HCL, Inspirisys, and NTT. His expertise spans client acquisition, revenue cycle management, and business development, with a solid track record of driving growth and managing large accounts across diverse markets. In his new role, Bright will lead the company's client delivery operations and strategic initiatives, focusing on extending its global footprint and enhancing service offerings.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new appointment, Jim Rakesh, Managing Director of ROX Hi-Tech Limited, highlighted Bright's extensive industry knowledge and strategic acumen, emphasizing the value he will bring to the company's growth trajectory. John Bright himself remarked on his eagerness to contribute to ROX Hi-Tech's next phase, aligning with its commitment to customer-centric innovation and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

