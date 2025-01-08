OPPO Unveils Revolutionary Reno 13 Series with 'Har Koi Jeetega' Campaign in Gujarat

OPPO Gujarat has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated Reno 13 Series, expected to hit stores on January 11, 2025. This new offering promises to set industry benchmarks with its advanced technology, including IP68 and IP69 ratings for water resistance and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, catering to the needs of photography, gaming, and multitasking.

In a bid to enhance customer experience, OPPO is rolling out the 'OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!' campaign. This promotional drive includes exclusive offers like a 10% cashback, a free laptop bag, and a six-month water damage protection plan. Additionally, customers can benefit from value-added incentives worth up to Rs. 5 crores and participate in weekly lucky draws to win electric vehicles and bikes.

The Reno 13 Series is engineered with a premium build and cutting-edge camera technology, appealing to photography enthusiasts by offering unparalleled clarity and precision. To make the device more accessible, OPPO provides options for no-cost EMIs and special exchange bonuses for old smartphones, ensuring high-end technology is within reach for a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)