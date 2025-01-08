Left Menu

OPPO Unveils Revolutionary Reno 13 Series with 'Har Koi Jeetega' Campaign in Gujarat

OPPO Gujarat has announced the launch of the Reno 13 Series, set for January 11, 2025. The phones promise cutting-edge features like IP68 + IP69 waterproof ratings and AI-enhanced technology. They are accompanied by the 'Har Koi Jeetega' campaign offering a range of customer benefits and prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:21 IST
OPPO Unveils Revolutionary Reno 13 Series with 'Har Koi Jeetega' Campaign in Gujarat
OPPO Gujarat Launches Reno 13 Series with Biggest 'OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!' Offer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

OPPO Gujarat has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated Reno 13 Series, expected to hit stores on January 11, 2025. This new offering promises to set industry benchmarks with its advanced technology, including IP68 and IP69 ratings for water resistance and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, catering to the needs of photography, gaming, and multitasking.

In a bid to enhance customer experience, OPPO is rolling out the 'OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!' campaign. This promotional drive includes exclusive offers like a 10% cashback, a free laptop bag, and a six-month water damage protection plan. Additionally, customers can benefit from value-added incentives worth up to Rs. 5 crores and participate in weekly lucky draws to win electric vehicles and bikes.

The Reno 13 Series is engineered with a premium build and cutting-edge camera technology, appealing to photography enthusiasts by offering unparalleled clarity and precision. To make the device more accessible, OPPO provides options for no-cost EMIs and special exchange bonuses for old smartphones, ensuring high-end technology is within reach for a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025