Royal Jordanian Airlines Expands Routes to India

Royal Jordanian Airlines will launch non-stop flights from Amman to Mumbai starting April 17, and to Delhi starting September 17, 2023. The expansion aims to position Jordan as a premier tourist destination for Indians, increase bilateral trade, and enhance connectivity to over 45 destinations globally.

  • India

Royal Jordanian Airlines announced on Wednesday the commencement of its non-stop air services to Mumbai and Delhi from Amman. Flights to Mumbai will begin on April 17, while services to Delhi are scheduled from September 17, reflecting the airline's strategy to bolster Jordan's appeal as a prime tourism destination for Indian travelers.

The new routes, served by narrowbody A320neos with dual-class configurations, will offer economy and business class services, including in-flight entertainment and WiFi. Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf emphasized that these routes mark a significant milestone in connecting the Indian market with Jordan, highlighting the diverse experiences Jordan has to offer.

Moreover, the direct connection is expected to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between Jordan and India. Amman will serve as a strategic gateway for Indian travelers heading to Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Royal Jordanian aims to expand its fleet with 19 new A320neo and Boeing 787 aircraft by 2025-26, reinforcing its commitment to showcasing Jordan as a unique tourist destination through the 'Explore Jordan' programme.

