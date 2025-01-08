Left Menu

Numeros Motors Unveils Diplos Max at Bharat Mobility Expo

Numeros Motors is set to launch its latest electric scooter, Diplos Max, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi. The Bengaluru-based company emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its products. Diplos Max, along with Pro variants, promises safety and reliability, expanding the firm's presence in India.

Updated: 08-01-2025 21:04 IST
Numeros Motors is gearing up to launch its newest electric scooter, Diplos Max, as part of its innovative lineup at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi. The announcement was made by company founder and CEO, Shreyas Shibulal.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Numeros Motors recently unveiled the Diplos platform, a revolutionary line of scooters designed with cutting-edge engineering aimed at meeting diverse geographical needs across the globe. The lineup includes three variants: Diplos Max, Diplos Pro, and Diplos I-Pro, with bookings now open for their January 17, 2025, launch.

Demonstrating a commitment to safety, reliability, and sustainability, Numeros Motors operates in 14 cities and plans further expansion. The firm's Narasapura facility can produce over 70,000 units annually, employing around 250 people as it continues to champion green mobility solutions.

