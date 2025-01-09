Devastating Bombing Shakes Zaporizhzhia: Casualties & Chaos

A brutal Russian guided bomb attack claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals and wounded 63 more in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities. The grisly scene revealed bodies scattered across a road, with public transport vehicles caught in the blast.

Witnesses described emergency workers battling flames while Russian bombs targeted residential areas, severely damaging high-rise buildings and infrastructure. A somber President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the attacks, urging Western allies to intensify pressure on Moscow.

Further shelling targeted the nearby town of Stepnohirsk, as regional officials reported two deaths. Zaporizhzhia remains a frequent target for Russian air strikes, contributing to a continually escalating conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)