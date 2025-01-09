Left Menu

China's Investment Surge: A Boon for Hong Kong Mutual Funds

Chinese investors are heavily purchasing Hong Kong mutual fund products that invest overseas, particularly in bonds, following expanded cross-border trading opportunities. The Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme has become a significant outlet due to higher quotas for mainland investors, amid low domestic bond yields and a struggling stock market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:35 IST
China's Investment Surge: A Boon for Hong Kong Mutual Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese investors are flocking to Hong Kong mutual funds, snapping up products that invest overseas, primarily bonds, after new regulations expanded their trading options. The Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme has reopened with higher quotas for mainland investors, leading to a surge in demand.

This increased investment interest is driven by China's low domestic bond yields and a struggling stock market, prompting investors to seek better returns overseas. Notably, funds focusing on U.S. Treasuries and other foreign bonds have seen overwhelming popularity, even reaching subscription limits within days.

The attractiveness of the MRF scheme is heightened by its ability to act as an alternative investment route amid limited quotas in China's Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor program. Industry experts see it as a substantial channel for attracting global funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025