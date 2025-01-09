China's Investment Surge: A Boon for Hong Kong Mutual Funds
Chinese investors are heavily purchasing Hong Kong mutual fund products that invest overseas, particularly in bonds, following expanded cross-border trading opportunities. The Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme has become a significant outlet due to higher quotas for mainland investors, amid low domestic bond yields and a struggling stock market.
This increased investment interest is driven by new regulations that expanded trading options and reopened the MRF scheme with higher quotas for mainland investors.
This increased investment interest is driven by China's low domestic bond yields and a struggling stock market, prompting investors to seek better returns overseas. Notably, funds focusing on U.S. Treasuries and other foreign bonds have seen overwhelming popularity, even reaching subscription limits within days.
The attractiveness of the MRF scheme is heightened by its ability to act as an alternative investment route amid limited quotas in China's Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor program. Industry experts see it as a substantial channel for attracting global funds.
