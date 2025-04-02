Left Menu

Chile and India Forge Stronger Trade Bonds Through Innovation and Film

Chile and India are strengthening trade relations, targeting agrifoods, film, and technology sectors. Chilean exports, particularly walnuts and fresh fruits, continue to thrive in India. Collaborative efforts in the film industry seek to leverage Chile's unique locales, with both countries exploring deeper partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:15 IST
Chile and India Forge Stronger Trade Bonds Through Innovation and Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to boost trade and collaboration between Chile and India, a dynamic delegation including business leaders from agrifoods, innovation, services, and the film industry visited India. This initiative aims to solidify trade ties and enhance cooperative opportunities across multiple sectors.

Notably, Vinod Kumar from the Indian Small and Medium Enterprise Forum highlighted trade prospects between local and Chilean businesses. Representatives from Gujarat and Kerala also presented distinct opportunities within their regions. Ignacio Fernández of ProChile emphasized India's role as a vital ally for Chilean exports, praising Chile's reputation in products like walnuts, salmon, and wines.

Aligning with the trade mission, cultural ties are being strengthened. A recent visit by Bollywood producers to Chile embodied this connection, spotlighting Chile's prime filming locations. The President's visit underscored a commitment to deeper bilateral relations, engaging sectors such as technology and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025