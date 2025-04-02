Chile and India Forge Stronger Trade Bonds Through Innovation and Film

In a bid to boost trade and collaboration between Chile and India, a dynamic delegation including business leaders from agrifoods, innovation, services, and the film industry visited India. This initiative aims to solidify trade ties and enhance cooperative opportunities across multiple sectors.

Notably, Vinod Kumar from the Indian Small and Medium Enterprise Forum highlighted trade prospects between local and Chilean businesses. Representatives from Gujarat and Kerala also presented distinct opportunities within their regions. Ignacio Fernández of ProChile emphasized India's role as a vital ally for Chilean exports, praising Chile's reputation in products like walnuts, salmon, and wines.

Aligning with the trade mission, cultural ties are being strengthened. A recent visit by Bollywood producers to Chile embodied this connection, spotlighting Chile's prime filming locations. The President's visit underscored a commitment to deeper bilateral relations, engaging sectors such as technology and education.

