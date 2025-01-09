Karnataka's New Jeans Park: A Global Fashion Hub in the Making

Karnataka is carving a niche in the global fashion industry with the establishment of a new jeans park near Ballari, unveiled by Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil. The announcement comes in light of political instability in Bangladesh, presenting a ripe opportunity for growth in the jeans sector.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has already secured 154 acres for the project, which fulfills a pledge made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The move is expected to attract globally renowned companies to Ballari, turning it into an organized export hub.

Leveraging its existing base of over 500 jeans manufacturing units, Ballari could see significant investment influx. A meeting with the Textile Minister is planned to discuss incentives for manufacturers, aiming to align the local industry with global standards, elevating its status and competitiveness.

