Karnataka's New Jeans Park: A Global Fashion Hub in the Making

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) is setting up a jeans park near Ballari, which could become a major global player due to political uncertainty in Bangladesh. The park, supported by Congress during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, aims to elevate Ballari's jeans industry to global prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:56 IST
  • India

Karnataka is carving a niche in the global fashion industry with the establishment of a new jeans park near Ballari, unveiled by Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil. The announcement comes in light of political instability in Bangladesh, presenting a ripe opportunity for growth in the jeans sector.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has already secured 154 acres for the project, which fulfills a pledge made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The move is expected to attract globally renowned companies to Ballari, turning it into an organized export hub.

Leveraging its existing base of over 500 jeans manufacturing units, Ballari could see significant investment influx. A meeting with the Textile Minister is planned to discuss incentives for manufacturers, aiming to align the local industry with global standards, elevating its status and competitiveness.

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

