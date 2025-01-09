Rapid Growth in Quick Commerce Sparks Blue-Collar Hiring Surge in India
The quick commerce industry in India is experiencing rapid growth, projected to create 2.4 million blue-collar jobs by 2027. Companies hired over 40,000 workers to meet festive shopping demand, emphasizing skills like navigation and digital literacy. Major cities are driving this employment surge, reshaping blue-collar work dynamics.
India's quick commerce industry is on an unprecedented growth trajectory, expected to generate approximately 2.4 million blue-collar jobs by 2027, reports Indeed, a prominent job matching platform. Companies have already mobilized over 40,000 employees within the last quarter to manage heightened e-commerce activity and seasonal shopping.
Indeed India Sales Head, Sashi Kumar, emphasizes this growth signifies a paradigm shift in blue-collar hiring trends, driven by the demand for skilled workers adept in a tech-centric environment. As sectors compete to fill roles such as delivery drivers and warehouse staff, employers prioritize skills like navigation, digital literacy, and tech proficiency.
Notably, major Indian cities, including Bangalore and Mumbai, alongside emerging Tier 2 cities, are experiencing a hiring surge, reflecting the expansive reach of quick commerce. Beyond expanding rapid delivery capabilities, the industry is redefining the nature of blue-collar employment, offering structured career pathways and improved work conditions.
