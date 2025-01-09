Left Menu

Keystone Realtors Surges Amid Robust Housing Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd, under its Rustomjee brand, reported a 40% increase in sale bookings to Rs 863 crore in the December quarter. Strong housing demand propelled pre-sales to Rs 2,174 crore from Rs 1,423 crore year-on-year. Chairman Boman Irani is optimistic about achieving annual targets and leveraging redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai.

Keystone Realtors Ltd has announced a stunning 40% increase in sale bookings, reaching Rs 863 crore in the December quarter, fueled by a robust demand for housing.

Operating under the well-known Rustomjee brand, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that its pre-sales climbed from Rs 616 crore in the same quarter last year to Rs 863 crore this year.

Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani highlighted the company's strategic gains in the market, noting that redevelopment in Mumbai has opened up significant opportunities, positioning Keystone strongly in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

