Goyal Salt Expands with ₹80 Crore Gandhidham Plant

In a strategic push to strengthen its foothold in key markets, Goyal Salt Limited is investing ₹80 crore in a significant manufacturing plant in Gandhidham, near Kutch's salt capital. This move marks a pivotal step for the company, aiming to enhance its presence in western and eastern regions.

The company, which currently collaborates with over 60 distributors in northern India, has appointed distributors in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, and Orissa. It presently reaches 5,000 retail outlets and plans to expand to every Indian household within five years.

The Gandhidham plant, with a 4,50,000 MT capacity, spread over 12 acres, is in the trial run stage and is expected to be fully operational by January 2025. The strategic expansion aims to reduce logistics costs and expedite product delivery, solidifying Goyal Salt's reputation as a leading FMCG player in India.

