Left Menu

Goyal Salt Expands with ₹80 Crore Gandhidham Plant

Goyal Salt Limited is investing ₹80 crore in a large manufacturing plant in Gandhidham to enhance its presence in India's western and eastern markets. The plant aims to boost operational capabilities and support the extensive customer base. The expansion is part of a strategic plan to increase market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:26 IST
Goyal Salt Expands with ₹80 Crore Gandhidham Plant
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic push to strengthen its foothold in key markets, Goyal Salt Limited is investing ₹80 crore in a significant manufacturing plant in Gandhidham, near Kutch's salt capital. This move marks a pivotal step for the company, aiming to enhance its presence in western and eastern regions.

The company, which currently collaborates with over 60 distributors in northern India, has appointed distributors in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, and Orissa. It presently reaches 5,000 retail outlets and plans to expand to every Indian household within five years.

The Gandhidham plant, with a 4,50,000 MT capacity, spread over 12 acres, is in the trial run stage and is expected to be fully operational by January 2025. The strategic expansion aims to reduce logistics costs and expedite product delivery, solidifying Goyal Salt's reputation as a leading FMCG player in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025