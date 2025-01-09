Revamping Maharashtra's Public Transport: A Journey Ahead

Maharashtra's public transport system is set for a transformation as the state grapples with unsatisfactory conditions of MSRTC buses and depots.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik revealed plans for a major revamp to reporters, emphasizing the need for patience as change does not happen overnight.

In recent days, Sarnaik has been inspecting MSRTC facilities to gather feedback essential for driving future improvements aimed at upgrading public transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)