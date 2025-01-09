Congress Pushes for GST Overhaul Ahead of Union Budget

In the lead-up to the Union Budget, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot has urged the government to revamp the GST framework to offer relief to middle and lower-income groups.

Speaking at a press conference, Pilot criticized the BJP-led government's approach to GST, advocating for a comprehensive revision in the upcoming fiscal plan.

Pilot highlighted that while GST was initially set to broaden the tax base, it has inadvertently increased income disparity, calling for a fair tax system to benefit a larger population segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)