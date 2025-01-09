Congress Pushes for GST Overhaul Ahead of Union Budget
Congress leader Sachin Pilot calls for GST reform ahead of the Union Budget, urging the government to provide relief to middle and lower-income groups. He argues that the current GST system widens inequality and burdens the majority, urging a shift towards a more equitable tax policy.
In the lead-up to the Union Budget, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot has urged the government to revamp the GST framework to offer relief to middle and lower-income groups.
Speaking at a press conference, Pilot criticized the BJP-led government's approach to GST, advocating for a comprehensive revision in the upcoming fiscal plan.
Pilot highlighted that while GST was initially set to broaden the tax base, it has inadvertently increased income disparity, calling for a fair tax system to benefit a larger population segment.
