Left Menu

Congress Pushes for GST Overhaul Ahead of Union Budget

Congress leader Sachin Pilot calls for GST reform ahead of the Union Budget, urging the government to provide relief to middle and lower-income groups. He argues that the current GST system widens inequality and burdens the majority, urging a shift towards a more equitable tax policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:26 IST
Congress Pushes for GST Overhaul Ahead of Union Budget
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Union Budget, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot has urged the government to revamp the GST framework to offer relief to middle and lower-income groups.

Speaking at a press conference, Pilot criticized the BJP-led government's approach to GST, advocating for a comprehensive revision in the upcoming fiscal plan.

Pilot highlighted that while GST was initially set to broaden the tax base, it has inadvertently increased income disparity, calling for a fair tax system to benefit a larger population segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025